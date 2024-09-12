Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $771.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.