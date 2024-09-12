Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.