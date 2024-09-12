Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PAVE opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
