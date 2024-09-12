GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.54.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
NASDAQ:GFS opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.54. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
