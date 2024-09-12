GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.54. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.