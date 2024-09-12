Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLNG. BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.58. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

