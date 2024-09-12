Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.29. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

