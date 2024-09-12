Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.29 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.29 ($0.10). Approximately 94,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 287,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 661.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

