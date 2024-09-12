Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
GSF opened at GBX 57.83 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £292.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,730.00 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 56.58 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.30 ($1.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.36.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -80,000.00%.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.