Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,938 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 192,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 128,990 shares of company stock worth $1,174,747 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

