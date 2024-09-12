GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Now Covered by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $3.00 to $1.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GP

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 19.2 %

GP stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.74% and a negative return on equity of 128.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.