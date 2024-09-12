Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
TV has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 149,923 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
