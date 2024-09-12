Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 356,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

JNJ stock opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

