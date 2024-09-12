Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.98

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 938,238 shares traded.

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £181.73 million, a P/E ratio of 516.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

