Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

