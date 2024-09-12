Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.95

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$110.95 and traded as high as C$119.41. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$118.54, with a volume of 54,312 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPS.A. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
