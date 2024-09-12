Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $82,523,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $70,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Hasbro stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

