Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.35

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and traded as low as $25.39. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 3,633 shares traded.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $414.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.64 million during the quarter.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
