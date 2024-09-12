Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.35

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and traded as low as $25.39. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 3,633 shares traded.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $414.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.64 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.