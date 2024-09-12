HC Wainwright Comments on Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

