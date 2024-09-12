HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 3,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 68,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of HCM Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.35% of HCM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

