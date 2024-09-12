Head to Head Analysis: Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) & Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kearny Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kearny Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $140.60 million 2.93 -$86.67 million $0.25 25.56 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kearny Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial -26.51% 3.41% 0.36% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, it engages in the investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

