Head-To-Head Contrast: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Westwater Resources N/A -6.14% -5.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lifezone Metals and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 134.94%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Westwater Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 211.73 -$363.88 million N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.15) -3.43

Westwater Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Lifezone Metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

