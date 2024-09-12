Head-To-Head Review: Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Modular Medical and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Modular Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 102.38%. Given Modular Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Vapotherm”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.78) -2.69 Vapotherm $68.67 million 0.20 -$58.19 million ($8.61) -0.25

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -228.12% -178.09% Vapotherm -76.74% N/A -68.08%

Summary

Modular Medical beats Vapotherm on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vapotherm

(Get Free Report)

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor that provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems in areas of the hospital without access to a wall gas source; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of aerosolized solutions; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol solutions for patients; and tracheostomy adaptors that simplifies the connection of the High Velocity Therapy systems to a tracheostomy collar used to wean patients off mechanical ventilation. In addition, the company offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Module, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.