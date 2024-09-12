Head to Head Survey: Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) vs. Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agricultural Bank of China and Suzuki Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 19.55% 9.68% 0.71% Suzuki Motor 4.62% 8.65% 4.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Suzuki Motor pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Suzuki Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $190.65 billion 0.82 $38.11 billion N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $37.23 billion 0.56 $1.85 billion $3.45 12.41

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Suzuki Motor.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Suzuki Motor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

