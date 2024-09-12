Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 9,351 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 54.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

