Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 941.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average is $150.28. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

