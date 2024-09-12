Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

