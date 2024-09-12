Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1,288.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 78.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -280.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

