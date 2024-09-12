Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 5,089 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.