Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 6,321 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutanix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

