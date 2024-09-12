Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 601.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

