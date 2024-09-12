Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $561.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.99 and its 200-day moving average is $543.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

