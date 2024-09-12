Headlands Technologies LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $227.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

