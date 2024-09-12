Headlands Technologies LLC Has $756,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 536.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

