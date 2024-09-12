Headlands Technologies LLC Has $775,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $143,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.