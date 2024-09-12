Headlands Technologies LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in argenx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of argenx by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $537.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.26. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $554.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.62.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

