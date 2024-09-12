Headlands Technologies LLC Has $930,000 Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 2,099.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,608 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,593.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

