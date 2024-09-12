Headlands Technologies LLC Has $955,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1,259.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,372 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AES by 42.5% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,243,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 370,897 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 18.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in AES by 99.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Mizuho increased their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

