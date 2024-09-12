Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,200,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after buying an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $223.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 230.08 and a beta of 0.75. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.16 and a 1 year high of $251.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock worth $18,302,871. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

