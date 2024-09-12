Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ambarella by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 484,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,144 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

