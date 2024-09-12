Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.09 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %

IQV opened at $237.35 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.