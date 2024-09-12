Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $665,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BURL opened at $267.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.