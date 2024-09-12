Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $864,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $112.93 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

