Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $931,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

JMIA opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

