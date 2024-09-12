Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

