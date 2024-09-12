Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,179 shares of company stock worth $8,346,169 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

