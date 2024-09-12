Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 11,898 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10,623.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.