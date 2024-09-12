Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 25,157 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $70,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,487,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

