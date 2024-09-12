Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 27,554 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 536.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

