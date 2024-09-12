Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 28,256 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 360.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NetScout Systems worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

