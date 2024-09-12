Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 4,239 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 126,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFRD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

