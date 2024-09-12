Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,328.03 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,278.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,265.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

